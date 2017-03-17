WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


72°F
Clear
Feels Like 72°
Winds North 13 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy72°
37°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear66°
46°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy84°
56°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy73°
46°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast57°
40°

Woman ordered to stand trial in Kansas slaying, abduction

by on March 17, 2017 at 12:00 PM (6 hours ago)

A Mexican national charged with killing a Kansas mother and kidnapping the victim’s newborn daughter has been ordered to stand trial.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a Sedgwick County judge heard two hours of testimony Thursday before ordering 34-year-old Yesenia Sesmas to go on trial.

She’s charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated interference with parental custody.

Prosecutors allege Sesmas fatally shot 27-year-old Laura Abarca of Wichita in November and abducted Abarca’s 6-day-old newborn.

Sesmas and the baby were found two days later at a Dallas home. The child was not injured and was returned to relatives in Wichita.

The judge entered a plea of not guilty on Sesmas’ behalf Thursday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.