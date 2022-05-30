      Weather Alert

Woman Pleads Guilty To Fraud Charge

May 30, 2022 @ 6:40am

A Wichita woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding her former employer of about $3.1 million, federal prosecutors say.

Seventy-seven year old Nancy Martin pleaded guilty to bank fraud and filing a false tax document.

Martin was bookkeeper, business manager, and chief operating officer of Mid-Kansas Wound Specialists and Emergency Services P.A.

An audit found that she embezzled the money from 2012 to 2017 by obtaining money from the company’s banks, and making false accounting entries to disguise the transactions as payments or transferred funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas said.

Martin used the money for personal expenses, travel, and investments.

Prosecutors said she also filed false tax returns from 2013 to 2016, causing a federal tax loss of $670,000.

Martin is scheduled to be sentenced on August 17th.

You May Also Like
Pfizer Agrees To Kansas Settlement
Kansas Consumers Get Refund From Ford
Wichita Man Sentenced For Woman's Death
KBI Investigating Junction City Shooting
Wendy's High School Athletes of the Week
Wendy's High School Athlete of the Week - May 25, 2022
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On