Woman Pleads Guilty To Fraud Charge

A Wichita woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding her former employer of about $3.1 million, federal prosecutors say.
Seventy-seven year old Nancy Martin pleaded guilty to bank fraud and filing a false tax document.
Martin was bookkeeper, business manager, and chief operating officer of Mid-Kansas Wound Specialists and Emergency Services P.A.
An audit found that she embezzled the money from 2012 to 2017 by obtaining money from the company’s banks, and making false accounting entries to disguise the transactions as payments or transferred funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas said.
Martin used the money for personal expenses, travel, and investments.
Prosecutors said she also filed false tax returns from 2013 to 2016, causing a federal tax loss of $670,000.
Martin is scheduled to be sentenced on August 17th.