      Weather Alert

Woman Pleads Guilty To Stealing From Court

Apr 21, 2022 @ 6:11am

A Kansas woman pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing about $1.1 million from the Johnson County District Court.

Dawna Kellogg, 61, of Williamsburg, was manager of the court’s accounting department.

As the Accounting Supervisor for the Court, Kellogg managed the accounting department, collected funds from each separate county system, recorded funds collected, processed daily reports, and deposited the collected funds into the Court’s bank account.

She stole cash the court received, such as bail bond payments, and either spent or deposited the money into her personal accounts, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Kellogg pleaded guilty to wire fraud and subscribing to a false tax return.

As part of her plea agreement, Kellogg agreed the total amount lost was about $1.1 million, including $359,296 from 2007 through 2009, and $776,691 from 2010 through June 2017.

Kellogg’s legal name was Dawna Brandt at the time.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 16th.

You May Also Like
Topeka Roofer Fined By State
Governor Signs Bills Into Law
Judge Upholds New Election Law
Topeka One of Four Main Street Program Additions
Kansas Dept of Commerce Hosts Virtual Job Fair
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On