Woman Pleads Guilty To Stealing From Court

A Kansas woman pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing about $1.1 million from the Johnson County District Court.
Dawna Kellogg, 61, of Williamsburg, was manager of the court’s accounting department.
As the Accounting Supervisor for the Court, Kellogg managed the accounting department, collected funds from each separate county system, recorded funds collected, processed daily reports, and deposited the collected funds into the Court’s bank account.
She stole cash the court received, such as bail bond payments, and either spent or deposited the money into her personal accounts, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.
Kellogg pleaded guilty to wire fraud and subscribing to a false tax return.
As part of her plea agreement, Kellogg agreed the total amount lost was about $1.1 million, including $359,296 from 2007 through 2009, and $776,691 from 2010 through June 2017.
Kellogg’s legal name was Dawna Brandt at the time.
Sentencing is scheduled for August 16th.