Woman pleads guilty to supplying heroin that caused overdose

May 8, 2018 at 12:08 PM

A Kansas City woman pleaded guilty today to selling heroin that caused a user’s near-fatal overdose, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Loretta Gilliard, 34, Kansas City, Mo., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin. The investigation began when a user from Overland Park, Kan., bought heroin from Gilliard and then overdosed and lost consciousness. Emergency medical technicians responded and saved the user’s life by administering an opioid reversing agent called Narcan. Investigators learned that Gilliard had sold heroin to the user more than 100 times, usually two to four times a week. Investigators made controlled buys from Gilliard.

Sentencing will be set for a later date. Both parties have agreed to recommend 84 months in federal prison. McAllister commended the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania for their work on the case.