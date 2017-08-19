Woman robbed and car taken Saturday morning in Topeka; two suspects at large

Topeka Police are investigating an early Saturday morning robbery and car theft.

Just before 1:30 Saturday morning, police were called to the area of 6th and Gilmore. The woman who was robbed said she was parked and inside her black 2008 Dodge Caliber with an unknown temporary tag when a white Mercury passenger car with a temporary tag pulled up beside her. Two white men, one armed with a handgun, got out and forced her from her car. During the removal, a single gunshot was fired. No one was hurt. The suspects each drove off, one in the victim’s car and one in the Mercury.

One suspect is a white man that is about 6’2 and around 250 lbs. wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and armed with a black handgun.

The second suspect is a skinny white male in a multi-colored mask.

The public should call police if they see either car. They can call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.