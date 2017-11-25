WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


56°F
Clear
Feels Like 56°
Winds Variable 4 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear63°
37°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy65°
43°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear69°
50°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy55°
41°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy59°
43°

Woman robbed in Topeka Saturday morning

by on November 25, 2017 at 11:16 AM (41 mins ago)

A woman was robbed by a group of men, one with a gun Saturday morning in Topeka.

According to a release from Topeka Police, the white woman was walking news SE 6th and Davies when she was approached by a black Honda Accord occupied by 3-4 Hispanic people. A back seat passenger described as a young 16-20 year old Hispanic male weating a red hoodie and black jogging pants approached the victim and told her to give him her purse.

The victim refused and a front seat passenger described as a Hispanic male wearing a black hoodie pulled out and displayed a black semi-automatic handgun. The victim put up a struggle and was punched in the face by the suspect in the red hoodie.

The black Honda left southbound on SE Market Street. The victim suffered a cut to her lip but refused transport to a hospital. The handgun was not discharged.

Anyone with information on this robbery should call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.