Congressional candidate drops out after sexual harassment allegations

by on December 15, 2017 at 4:42 PM (5 hours ago)

A female former executive running for Congress in Kansas has dropped out of the race over a 2005 federal lawsuit accusing her of sexually harassing a male employee whom she supervised.

Andrea Ramsey called the allegations that she harassed and retaliated against Gary Funkhouser “a lie” in a Facebook post Friday announcing the end of her campaign.

Ramsey was seeking the Democratic nomination in the Kansas City-area 3rd District and hoped to challenge incumbent Republican Kevin Yoder next year.

She said the national Democratic Party declined to support her over the lawsuit, filed by Funkhouser against Kansas City-area company LabOne. Ramsey was a vice president, and Funkhouser said he was fired after rebuffing her sexual advances.

Court records show the case was dismissed after settlement talks in 2006. 

