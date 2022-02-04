Woman Sentenced For Hit And Run Fatality

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for the hit-and-run death of a teenager in Leavenworth.
Amber Alexander, 28, was sentenced in Leavenworth County District Court for the August 2021 death of 16-year-old Miranda Lynch, KAIR reports.
Alexander was convicted in December of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and evidence tampering in the the girl’s death.
Prosecutors presented evidence in her trial showing that Alexander had several drinks before leaving a bar in Lansing and driving to Leavenworth, where she hit Lynch.
Alexander reported to her insurance carrier that her car had been hit in her apartment complex parking lot during the night, investigators said.
Later that same day, officials said, she drove her car off a road into a wooded area in an attempt to cover up her involvement in the fatal hit-and-run crash.