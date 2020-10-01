Woman Sentenced in Decapitation Murder
A woman has been sentenced to life in prison for decapitating her ex-boyfriend’s mother with a pair of kitchen knives.
Thirty-eight year old Rachael Hilyard of Wichita was sentenced in the 2017 death of 63-year-old Micki Davis, The Wichita Eagle reported.
Authorities said Davis was attacked after going to Hilyard’s home to pick up some of her son’s property.
Prosecutors said Hilyard had planned the killing.
Hilyard claimed that Davis fell during a struggle over a painting.
She said that she carried out the decapitation because she thought Davis was dead and, wanted to release her soul from her body.
A jury convicted Hilyard in February.
She will be eligible for parole after serving 50 years in prison.
Hilyard apologized at the hearing, which several of Davis’ family members attended in person or watched via a Zoom call.
“I feel that even death would be too good for me now. Every day and every night I am sorry,” she said.