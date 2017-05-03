Woman sentenced to life for killing of man who was burned

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of a man who had warned child welfare officials that she was planning to kidnap her children from foster care.

The Joplin Globe reports that 38-year-old Crystal Galloway made no statement before being sentenced Monday for first-degree murder in the May 2015 stabbing death of 59-year-old Robin Fought, whose body was set on fire.

Days earlier, Fought had left a message with a caseworker warning that Galloway was planning to flee the state with her children.

Five of them had been taken into state custody, and she was only allowed supervised visits.

Galloway also was sentenced to 13 months for arson and nine months for interference with law enforcement.

She blamed the killing on a co-defendant.