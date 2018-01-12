WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


14°F
Overcast
Feels Like
Winds North 12 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast21°

Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy20°
14°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Snow Showers35°
14°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy18°
-4°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear
-2°

Woman sentenced in theft of vehicle with 3-year-old girl inside

by on January 12, 2018 at 3:20 PM

A woman has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for stealing a car from a Kansas City, Kansas, gas station as a
3-year-old girl slept in the back seat.

The Kansas City Star reports that 30-year-old Karri Reich was sentenced Friday for attempted kidnapping.  She pleaded no contest to the charge last month in Wyandotte County District Court.

KSHB-TV station crew aboard a helicopter spotted the abandoned vehicle in nearby Tonganoxie about an hour after the July theft.  Video showed the girl as she ran to an officer.  Police say the girl wasn’t hurt but went to a hospital as a precaution.

A co-defendant seen on surveillance video pointing the car out before the theft was previously sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.