Woman sentenced to 3 years in prison for deadly DUI crash

by on April 24, 2018 at 2:46 PM (4 hours ago)

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to three years and five months in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The Hutchinson News reports that 66-year-old Jane Ellen Hart was sentenced Friday.  She pleaded no contest in February to involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of drugs or alcohol in the January 2017 crash that killed 62-year-old Charles Caselton of Burrton.  The sentence also carries a post-release supervision term of three years, and requires Hart to register as a violent offender.

Hart wasn’t hurt when she turned left into the motorcycle’s path, but Caselton died at the scene. Hart apologized to Caselton’s family at the hearing, saying she was sorry to have caused them pain.

