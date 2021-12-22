Woman Sentenced to 31+ Years in Child Murder

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for killing a 3-year-old girl in a case that drew attention to the agency responsible for overseeing young children in the state.
Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick was sentenced a little more than a month after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a law enforcement investigation, the Kansas City Star reported.
Olivia Ann Jansen of Kansas City, Kansas, died in July 2020.
Her body was found in a shallow grave, hours after her father reported her missing.
Kirkpatrick and the child’s father, Howard Jansen the Third, were arrested.
Jansen is scheduled to go to trial May 2 on a charge of first-degree murder.
Olivia’s death led to calls for changes at the Kansas Department of Children and Families.
Information previously released by the agency shows it received two reports of alleged physical abuse involving Olivia in February 2020.