      Weather Alert

Woman Sentenced to 31+ Years in Child Murder

Dec 22, 2021 @ 7:04am

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for killing a 3-year-old girl in a case that drew attention to the agency responsible for overseeing young children in the state.

Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick was sentenced a little more than a month after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a law enforcement investigation, the Kansas City Star reported.

Olivia Ann Jansen of Kansas City, Kansas, died in July 2020.

Her body was found in a shallow grave, hours after her father reported her missing.

Kirkpatrick and the child’s father, Howard Jansen the Third, were arrested.

Jansen is scheduled to go to trial May 2 on a charge of first-degree murder.

Olivia’s death led to calls for changes at the Kansas Department of Children and Families.

Information previously released by the agency shows it received two reports of alleged physical abuse involving Olivia in February 2020.

You May Also Like
Update on Junction City Water
Junction City Water: Saturday Update
Junction City Boil Advisory Update
Kansas Livestock Association Among Many That Are Initiating Relief Efforts For Ranchers Impacted By Recent Weather Event
Chiefs Win in Walk Off Fashion Over Chargers
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On