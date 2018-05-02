WIBW News Now!

Woman sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth in Missouri, Kansas

by on May 2, 2018 at 7:35 PM (3 hours ago)

A northwest Missouri woman has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison without parole for participating in a $4.3 million heroin and methamphetamine ring.

Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Sabrena Lynn Morgan, of Kearney, was sentenced Tuesday. She is one of 21 people who have pleaded guilty to distributing the drugs in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.

Morgan admitted she received the meth from suppliers and gave it to others to distribute.

The drug ring sold more than $4.3 million in meth and heroin between 2010 and 2015.

Morgan also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after officers found a pink pump-action shotgun at her home.

