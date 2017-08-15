WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


71°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 71°
Winds North 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear89°
72°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Thunderstorm85°
66°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear86°
63°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy86°
66°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear87°
66°

Woman shot during argument at southwest Topeka apartment building

by on August 15, 2017 at 4:52 AM (4 hours ago)

Police are looking for a man involved in an early morning shooting in southwest Topeka that sent one woman to the hospital.

Lt. Andrew Beightel says the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 4400 block of SW 34th Street.

Officers at the scene found an adult female victim outside the apartment suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

She was taken by ambulance to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Beightel says the victim and suspect are known to one another and were outside of the apartment arguing when he allegedly shot her. 

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s. He fled the scene in a maroon Chevrolet Impala, heading north on Gage Boulevard. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle