Woman shot during argument at southwest Topeka apartment building

Police are looking for a man involved in an early morning shooting in southwest Topeka that sent one woman to the hospital.

Lt. Andrew Beightel says the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 4400 block of SW 34th Street.

Officers at the scene found an adult female victim outside the apartment suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

She was taken by ambulance to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Beightel says the victim and suspect are known to one another and were outside of the apartment arguing when he allegedly shot her.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s. He fled the scene in a maroon Chevrolet Impala, heading north on Gage Boulevard.

The investigation is ongoing.