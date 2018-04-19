WIBW News Now!

Woman shot early Thursday in Topeka, shooter still on the loose

by on April 19, 2018

An early Thursday shooting in Topeka has left a woman critically hurt.

According to Topeka Police, officers were called to a residence in the 1700 Block of SE Morrison just after 2 a.m. to a report of a shooting. One female victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Witnesses described a black male wearing dark clothing leaving the area to the west just after they heard the gunshots.

If you know more about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.