Woman shot, injured in SE Topeka

Topeka Police say a woman was shot in the leg Monday at a southeast Topeka Dollar General.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of SE California, across the street from Highland Park High School.

Lt. Aaron Jones says the victim was standing next to a black, four-door Honda when shooting occurred. The victim did not know she had been shot until witnesses came over and told her what happened.

Witnesses reported hearing two gunshots. The victim did not hear the shots, but did feel pain in her leg and fell to the ground.

Jones says the victim, described as middle-aged and Hispanic, was having difficulty communicating with people who came over to help due to a language barrier. A Spanish-speaking officer was sent to the hospital where the woman was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Jones says the bullet did enter her leg, but was removed shortly after the shooting.

An orange cone, usually used to mark the area where bullet casings are found, was seen several feet from the Honda.

Police could not immediately determine where the shots were fired from. Witnesses said they heard them coming from the north of SE 25th Street.

Jones says investigators are checking surveillance footage from Dollar General and the traffic lights at SE 25th Street. They are also speaking with officers from Highland Park High School and reviewed their camera footage as well.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from a suspect riding in a vehicle. Jones says the video footage revealed two possible suspect videos. Descriptions of those, or any other suspect vehicles, will be released after further investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or have any suspect information to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.