Woman Still Seeking Justice 23 Years After Murder

Twenty-three years after a Kansas City, Kansas, woman was killed, her family is still hoping for justice.
WDAF-TV reports that relatives of Christina King gathered this week to pray and release balloons in her memory.
King, who was 26, was fatally beaten on Christmas Day in 1998, leaving behind a daughter – April – who was 10 at the time.
Now in her thirties, April says she doesn’t understand what her mother could have done to deserve the brutal beating.
The vigil was organized by Justice for Wyandotte, an advocacy group that works to promote transparency in law enforcement.
An organizer for the group says cases like King’s are why the police department should open a cold case unit.
A police spokeswoman says the case remains open, and that developing a cold case unit is a top priority for Chief Karl Oakman.