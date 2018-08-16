WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


89°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 92°
Winds North 0 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm90°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear89°
67°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear91°
69°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm81°
66°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm82°
62°

Woman who drove children into Kansas River said she didn’t want anyone else to have them

by on August 16, 2018 at 2:55 PM (1 hour ago)

A Missouri woman who’s charged with killing her 5-year-old daughter and critically injuring her 1-year-old son by intentionally driving into the Kansas River told authorities she wanted to die and didn’t want anyone else to have her children.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the affidavit released Wednesday says Scharron Renea Dingledine of Columbia, Missouri, told police she’d been voluntarily admitted to a psychiatric hospital for several hours on August 2nd, one day before plunging into the river near downtown Lawrence.

After being released, her boyfriend agreed to take her to a shelter.  She said that when he stopped at a store, she drove off in his car, with the children inside.  She says she later stole another vehicle and was “feeling depressed and worried about the consequences of her actions.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.