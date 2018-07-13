WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


99°F
Clear
Feels Like 104°
Winds South 14 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy99°
74°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm91°
72°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear94°
72°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy92°
69°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of Rain91°
69°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Heat Advisory until 8:00pm on July 14, 2018

Woman who killed Wichita mother and kidnapped baby sentenced to 55 years in prison

by on July 13, 2018 at 3:20 PM (2 hours ago)

A Texas woman who killed a Wichita mother and kidnapped her newborn daughter has been sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Thirty-six-year-old Yesenia Sesmas was sentenced Friday in Sedgwick County to 50 years for the November 2016 death of 27-year-old Laura Abarca-Nogueda.  She was also sentenced to five years for kidnapping and 13 months for aggravated interference of parental custody, which will run concurrently.  Sesmas will not be eligible for parole for 50 years.

Sesmas was convicted last month of killing Abarca, a former co-worker, and taking the 6-day-old baby to Texas.  The baby, Sophia Gonzales, was found safe a few days later with Sesmas in Dallas. She is being raised by her father and other relatives.

Sesmas claimed during trial that the shooting was accidental.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.