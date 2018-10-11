Woman with warrant fights officers at library Wednesday

A Topeka woman was arrested after fighting with police at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, an off-duty officer recognized 53-year-old Linda R. Marshall and found out she had a warrant.

The off-duty officer and officers from the Topeka Police Department attempted to stop Marshall, but she fought with officers and ran on foot briefly.

Marshall was arrested for the felony warrant, felony obstruction, battery on a law enforcement officer, and battery on a civilian security guard.

If you know more about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.