Woman wounded in North Topeka Friday night shooting

A Friday night shooting is under investigation in Topeka.

According to a release from Topeka Police, at approximately 6:20 p.m. a Topeka Police Officer heard a number of gunshots coming from the North Topeka area. They estimated hearing 12-15 shots being fired. A short time later a call came in reporting a female victim in the 1200 block of NW Van Buren.

The woman was transported via AMR to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm. Six apartments had to be secured by officers. The American Red Cross responded to assist the residents put out of their apartments during the processing of the scene. Several people have been detained for questioning and are being released as information allows. The investigation is still active, and suspect information is being developed.

If you have information about this event you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.