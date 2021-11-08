Women Charged With Dumping Body

Two women face charges after a man’s body was found in a wooded area of Kansas City, Missouri.
The Kansas City Star reports that officers were initially called October 26th after a city worker discovered a body while looking into illegal dumping activity.
In federal court records, a detective said the body was found in a plastic container, “wrapped in black tape.”
The death was ruled a homicide.
The victim was later identified as 56-year-old Malvin Wallace.
Michele Props, of Gardner, Kansas, was charged October 29th with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, which are both felonies.
Two days later, Kaitlyn Andes of Kansas City faced the same charges.
A city camera at the site recorded the two women disposing of the body, as well as the vehicle they drove.