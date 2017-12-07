WIBW News Now!

Women are encouraged to focus on finances by Fidelity VP

by on December 7, 2017 at 5:22 PM (1 hour ago)

New research finds that single women may need to spend more time focusing on their finances to ensure they are making the most of their money and that they are on track to reach future financial goals.

“About 90 percent of women are likely to be solely responsible for their finances at some point in their lives,” said VP of Women Investors at Fidelity Investments, Kerry Sweeney. “We want to really shine a light on this population and help make sure that they’re as focused as they can be on their finances.”

The goal is to get women in the front seat when it comes to their finances and let them drive to what they want.

“Know what you own,” said Sweeney. “What are the savings that you have, what are the investments that you have, do you have a 401(k) or a 403(b) at work? What do you own? What do you owe? What does your debt look like? Do you have student debt? Do you have credit card debt? What interest are you paying? What are your goals for your money?”

Women also need to have a financial checkup at least once a year.

“We go to the doctor, we go to the dentist,” said Sweeney. “Let’s face it. Our finances have a big effect on our quality of life. We want to make sure that everyone is prioritizing the time at least once a year to look at those things and have that checkup.”

For more information on what to ask when you get your financial checkup, go to fidelity.com/frontseat.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.