Women win majority on Lawrence City Commission

by on November 8, 2017 at 8:34 AM (14 mins ago)

Women have won what may be a historic majority on the Lawrence City Commission.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the female majority is made up of Mayor Leslie Soden and two women who won their races Tuesday – incumbent Lisa Larsen and newcomer Jennifer Ananda.

There hasn’t been a female majority on the five-member commission in at least decades, and it may be a first.

Ananda, an attorney and social worker, says she is “incredibly proud of the history that Lawrence has,” adding that she thinks “it’s time for this.”

Ananda currently handles complaints of discrimination and harassment at the University of Kansas in her role as deputy Title IX coordinator and policy specialist.

The commission’s two male members are Matthew Herbert and Vice Mayor Stuart Boley.

Photos: City of Lawrence/Jennifer Ananda campaign website

