Women’s Night Out 2017

Wonder Women Take the Stage

5:00 – 9:00PM

Thursday September 7

Capitol Plaza Hotel Sunflower Ballroom

Join forces with women in the community for a night of food & drinks, shopping, and entertainment from local wonder women at the 19th Annual Women’s Night Out.

Sample delicious food provided by local restaurants as you browse and shop at various vendor booths. Entertainment from local comediennes, dancers, & musicians is sure to delight with Mistress of Ceremonies Danielle Norwood of Alpha Media Topeka

There will be games, raffles, and much more as we raise funds to support the critical programs the YWCA provides.

VIP Table – premium seating for 10: $475.00

General Admission Ticket: $50.00

Student General Admission Ticket: $25.00

Thanks to Superhero Sponsor Westar Energy!