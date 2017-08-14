WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


71°F
Overcast
Feels Like 71°
Winds SSE 7 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy88°
68°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm88°
72°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Thunderstorm90°
67°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear86°
66°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy85°
67°

Women’s Night Out

by on August 14, 2017 at 12:00 AM (2 hours ago)

Women’s Night Out 2017
Wonder Women Take the Stage 

5:00 – 9:00PM
Thursday September 7
Capitol Plaza Hotel Sunflower Ballroom 

Click HERE to buy tickets!

Join forces with women in the community for a night of food & drinks, shopping, and entertainment from local wonder women at the 19th Annual Women’s Night Out. 

Sample delicious food provided by local restaurants as you browse and shop at various vendor booths. Entertainment from local comediennes, dancers, & musicians is sure to delight with Mistress of Ceremonies Danielle Norwood of Alpha Media Topeka 

There will be games, raffles, and much more as we raise funds to support the critical programs the YWCA provides. 

VIP Table – premium seating for 10: $475.00

General Admission Ticket: $50.00

Student General Admission Ticket: $25.00

For more information about Women’s Night Out, click HERE

 

Thanks to Superhero Sponsor Westar Energy!