Woodland, Elliott and Bentley to be Inducted in Shawnee County Hall of Fame

A trio of record setting performers were tabbed to be the 2017 class of the Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame.

Gary Woodland, Mark Elliott and Jocelyn Bentley will be inducted at the annual Shawnee County Sports Council Banquet and Hall of Fame dinner on June 22nd at the Capital Plaza hotel and Maner conference center.

Woodland graduated from Shawnee Heights in 2002, Elliott from Silver Lake in 1977 and Bentley from Highland Park in 1980.

Bentley was a track standout for the Scots, as she won the 440-yard dash as a sophomore and the 400 meters as a junior and senior and also swept the Class 6A 100 and 200 as a senior, helping the Scots take the state team title in ‘80. Bentley was the first girl in state history to run under 55 seconds in the 400 (54.4), and also the first under 24.5 in the 200 (24.4), hitting both marks as a senior.

Elliott had a fantastic high school baseball career. He held the state record for home runs, 36, while also going 8-0 as a pitcher and was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 6th round in 1977. After his baseball days he came back to Topeka to play for his dad, Larry Elliott, and the Washburn football team. He helped lead the Ichabods to the CSIC title in his senior year. After football he became of the best amateur golfers in the city, which included a trip to the U.S. Senior Open in Omaha which he qualified for.

Woodland’s accomplishments are well known since he made the PGA tour. He has won two events in his pro-career and currently is the 37th ranked player in the World Golf Rankings. Woodland will be playing in the Masters this week down in Augusta, Georgia. Woodland also had a dynamic high school basketball career, helping the Shawnee Heights T-Birds win two state titles in 2000 and 2001. Woodland played for Washburn on the hard wood his freshman year before transferring to Kansas to focus on golf.

Tickets for the annual banquet are $25 and can be purchased at Visit Topeka, Inc., 618 S. Kansas Ave., or by calling (785) 234-1030.