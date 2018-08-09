Woodland Leads PGA Championship After Round One

Gary Woodland bounced back from an opening bogey to shoot 6-under 64 on Thursday, moving him ahead of early leader Rickie Fowler in the PGA Championship at Bellerive.

Woodland was still scuffling along at 1 over until making birdie at the par-5 eighth. He added another to close out the front nine, then got hot over the final eight holes, making five birdies and steadily climbing the leaderboard on steaming afternoon.

Seven birdies and one bogey got Woodland to a one shot lead after 18 holes. Woodland tees off early on Friday morning at 8:01 a.m.

Woodland got off to a good start last year, too. The Kansan shot 68 at Quail Hollow and was still within sight of the leaders entering the final round, when a 74 left him in a tie for 22nd.

Woodland is leading or co-leading after any round in a major for the first time in his career.