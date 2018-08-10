Woodland Sets PGA Championship Two Round Record and Retains Lead

Gary Woodland has done something that Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus or Tom Watson never could. Shoot 130 in the PGA Championship after 36 holes.

Woodland’s four under round of 66 made him 10 under going into the weekend which set the 36 hold scoring record at the PGA Championship.

Bellerive Country Club has allowed great scoring and Woodland has taken advantage of it.

Woodland carded four birdies, one eagle and two bogeys in his second round.

Play was suspended due to weather at 5:35 p.m. Woodland will be in the final group of day three unless two golfers get to 11 under after round two.

Woodland’s best finish in a major is a tie for 12th which he did that twice, once in 2011 at the PGA and at the 2016 British Open.