WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Woodland Takes Three Shot Lead into Final Round

by on January 5, 2019 at 11:25 PM (3 hours ago)

Gary Woodland made a 65-foot eagle putt and finished with a birdie for a 5-under 68 to keep his three-shot lead in the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Saturday.

Rory McIlroy starts the new year playing in the final group after a 68.

They were tied late in the third round when McIlroy missed birdie chances at the par-5 15th and had to scramble for par on the 16th. In the group behind him, Woodland made his long eagle putt to regain the lead.

He was at 17-under 202.

Marc Leishman, who made a double bogey on Thursday and a triple bogey on Friday, eliminated big numbers and had a 68. He was four behind

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.