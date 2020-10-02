Working Cowboys To Finally Get Ultimate Test At Santa Fe Trail Ranch Rodeo
“The show will go on.”
After being postponed due to health concerns in July, the Santa Fe Trail Ranch Rodeo has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 4.
At the arena east of Council Grove just off Highway 56, working ranch cowboys from throughout the Midwest will be in competition.
That’s the announcement from Clay Wilson, president of the sponsoring Morris County Youth Rodeo Association.
Four member teams representing 15 ranches are entered in the Working Ranch Cowboys Association (WRCA) sanctioned events at 1 o’clock.
Top scoring team qualifies for the WRCA Finals, November 7-10, in Amarillo, Texas.
Ranch bronc riding featuring several of the top bucking horses in the country will kick off the action.
In a return engagement, OMAK Rodeo Company owned by Don Reno of Nowata, Oklahoma, is again providing the broncs. The horses are production of his “Born To Buck” bronc breeding program.
“These big stout colorful bucking horses have been contracted to a dozen top professional rodeos since the spring season began,” Wilson said.
“Although health concerns canceled the Cheyenne Frontier Days this year, our broncs usually buck there after the summer Council Grove rodeo,” Reno pointed out. “However, we are already contracted to supply broncs for next year’s Cheyenne rodeo. Several of the bucking horses to be there will be at this year’s Santa Fe Trail Ranch Rodeo.”
Furthering the wild and colorful Western competition for the working ranch cowboys will be the wild cow milking event.
“This is always an anticipated feature,” Wilson assured. “It’ll be even more exciting for contestants and spectators alike this year.”
A working ranch cowboy and rodeo champion, Les Magee of Greeley is providing his big, rank, bright-speckled Longhorn cows for the event. “Those stout ornery momma cows will sure enough test the cowboys,” Wilson added.
Additionally “true to life cowboys’ work on the ranch” featured in the rodeo will be calf branding, stray gathering, and team penning.
“This livestock is provided by local ranchers and is straight off of Flint Hills pastures right here in Morris and surrounding counties,” Wilson said.
An added attraction for the Western action will be the Junior Ranch Rodeo Sunday morning at 10 o’clock.
Featured youth events are calf branding, ribbon roping and team penning. Entries are still open for the junior rodeo and can be made by contacting Wilson at 785-466-1359.
Concessions by the sponsoring group will be available during the rodeo.
Here they come fresh off the range, OMAK Rodeo Company “Born To Buck” broncs from Nowata, Oklahoma, for the Santa Fe Trail Ranch Rodeo Sunday, Oct. 4, at Council Grove. A working ranch cowboy, Les Magee of Greeley is providing his big, rank, bright-speckled Longhorn cows for the wild cow milking in the Santa Fe Trail Ranch Rodeo, October 4, at Council Grove.