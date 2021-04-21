Working Ranch Cowboys Battle Professional Skills In Rodeo Arena At EquiFest Of Kansas
By Frank J. Buchman
Excitement in the arena and bleachers ran high as working ranch cowboys competed in teams exhibiting their true professional skills.
Two complete ranch rodeos on Friday and Saturday evenings in Ag Hall were highlights of the recent EquiFest of Kansas at Salina.
Four member teams representing ranches from throughout the Midwest competed in the true Western action with winners honored at both evenings’ rodeos.
“Payback went to the top three teams overall and the first place event winners in each performance,” according to Justine Staten.
EquiFest is sponsored by the Kansas Horse Council which Staten serves as executive director, and she provided the rodeos’ results.
“The champion team riders at each rodeo also had the option of taking home trophy buckles or saddle pads,” Staten explained. “Whichever award they didn’t select went to members of the runner-up team.”
Lonesome Pine Ranch of Cedar Point claimed the endeared championship for both rodeos. Father and son, Bud and Troy Higgs along with Bo Krueger and Travis Duncan represented the team. They selected buckles for the Friday title and pads for winning on Saturday.
Second place saddle pads in the Friday evening rodeo went to Lilley Performance Horses of Strong City. Cowboys included Josh Lilley, Ty Swiler, Colby Boos and Chase Gibbs.
Third place team Friday was combination of the Spring Fed Cattle Company and CRB Cattle operations of Pottawatomie County. Members included Cody Brock, Jacob Kehler, Jayton Hart and Ben Doyle.
Patry Cattle Company, Dwight, collected buckles for being second in Saturday’s overall team placings. Josh and Heather Patry along with Randy Peterson and Mason Ringgold were riders. Lilley Performance Horses placed third in Saturday’s overall team scoring.
Both team sorting and wild cow milking events Friday were won by the joint team of K Diamond Bar and Stueve Ranch of Lyon County. Cowboys representing the team were Walker Kleiner, Dalton Stueve, Rowdy Harnois and Wyatt Carlson.
Nelson Angus and Broken H Ranch from Riley County joined efforts to win the Friday trailer loading. Cowboys on the team were Mike Nelson, Brian Wurtz, Cliff Hall and Clay Hokr.
Lilley Performance Horses claimed the Friday single mugging event.
In Saturday’s events, Patry Cattle Company was first in both team sorting and single mugging.
Nelson Angus and Broken H Ranch again joined efforts to be winners in trailer loading on Saturday. Lilley Performance Horses won Saturday’s wild cow milking.
Lonesome Pine Ranch of Cedar Point won both ranch rodeos featured during the EquiFest of Kansas. Team members are Travis Duncan, Bo Krueger, Troy Higgs and Bud Higgs. (Kansas Horse Council photo) PatryCattle Company of Dwight was second in Saturday night’s ranch rodeo during the EquiFest of Kansas. Team members include Heather Patry, Josh Patry, Randy Peterson and Mason Ringgold. (Marlene Patry photo)
Lilley Performance Horses, Strong City, placed second Friday and third Saturday in the ranch rodeos during the EquiFest of Kansas. Team members are Josh Lilley, Ty Swiler, Colby Boos and Chase Gibbs. (Kansas Horse Council photo) Both team sorting and wild cow milking events at Friday’s ranch rodeo during EquiFest were won by the joint team of K Diamond Bar and Stueve Ranch of Lyon County. Cowboys representing the team were Walker Kleiner, Dalton Stueve, Rowdy Harnois and Wyatt Carlson. (Kansas Horse Council photo)
Nelson Angus and Broken H Ranch joined efforts to win the trailer loading at both Friday and Saturday ranch rodeos during EquiFest. Team members are Mike Nelson, Brian Wurtz, Cliff Hall and Clay Hokr. (Kansas Horse Council photo)