Working Ranch Cowboys Rodeo At Council Grove

“True to life cowboys’ work on the ranch featured in arena competition.”

That’ll be the Santa Fe Trail Ranch Rodeo Friday and Saturday evenings, July 7 and 8, at Council Grove.

“It’s time for the annual Working Ranch Cowboys Association (WRCA) sanctioned Santa Fe Trail Ranch rodeo,” announced Clay Wilson, president of the sponsoring Morris County Youth Rodeo Association.

Performances at the arena just east of historic Council Grove right on the original Santa Fe Trail begin at 7 o’clock.

More than a dozen four-cowboy teams from several Midwestern states have pre-entered competition.

Top team qualifies for the WRCA Finals, November 9-12, in Amarillo, Texas.

Events include bronc riding, calf branding, stray gathering, team penning, and wild cow milking.

An added attraction will be the Junior Ranch Rodeo Saturday morning, July 8, at 10 o’clock.

Featured events are calf branding, ribbon roping and team penning. Youth entries are still open and can be made by contacting Wilson at 785-466-1359.

Concessions by the sponsoring group will be available throughout each performance.