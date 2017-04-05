Workplace Accident at Kansas State University Sends One to Hospital

An accident injured a worker Wednesday afternoon at the Pittman building on the Kansas State University campus.

According to a release from Kansas State, shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Kansas State University Police, K-State Environmental Health and Safety, and emergency personnel from the Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County EMS responded to a construction site at Pittman Building on the Manhattan campus for a workplace accident.

A male worker was injured during a fall at the construction site. He was taken to Manhattan’s Via Christi Hospital. The accident is still being investigated. No further details were available.