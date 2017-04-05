WIBW News Now!

Workplace Accident at Kansas State University Sends One to Hospital

by on April 5, 2017 at 4:47 PM (2 hours ago)

An accident injured a worker Wednesday afternoon at the Pittman building on the Kansas State University campus.

According to a release from Kansas State, shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Kansas State University Police, K-State Environmental Health and Safety, and emergency personnel from the Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County EMS responded to a construction site at Pittman Building on the Manhattan campus for a workplace accident.

A male worker was injured during a fall at the construction site. He was taken to Manhattan’s Via Christi Hospital. The accident is still being investigated. No further details were available.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.