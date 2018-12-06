World Champion Livestock Auctioneer At Holton Livestock’s Anniversary Sale

It was a special occasion this week for Tuesday’s regular weekly sale at Holton Livestock Exchange, east of Holton, Kansas.

“This was the 67th anniversary since inception of the livestock auction barn,” said Dan Harris, owner.

In recognition and celebration of the occasion, the auction had the world’s champion livestock auctioneer assisting with the sale.

“Jared Miller of Leon, Iowa, is the 2018 champion of the Livestock Marketing Association’s auctioneer’s competition,” Harris said. “We appreciated Jared coming down to help auction our special anniversary stocker, feeder sale.”

Miller is a partner in the L a moni Livestock Auction Market, L a moni, Iowa, with regular weekly Thursday auctions.

W.O. Harris, Dan’s dad, worked at the Holton Livestock Exchange from its inception. “Then, my parents bought the auction barn in 1977,” Dan said. “So this is our 41st anniversary of owning the facility, too.

“I worked here while growing up and was a steady employee during high school,” said Dan, who serves as one of three regular auctioneers.

“My brother Larry and I both attended auction school in Mason City, Iowa, in 1975,” Dan noted. The brothers now are partners in Harris Auction Service.

Dan Harris took over ownership and full management of the Holton Livestock Exchange from his parents. The sale barn advertises extensively on 580 WIBW’s Morning Ag Roundup show.

In its original location, the livestock auction barn has had many renovating construction improvements throughout the years.

“Our livestock trailer loading and unloading facilities are second to none,” Harris verified. “Our facilities have been designed for the expedient processing of the consignor’s cattle at the unloading point.”

Business picks up in all of Holton on Tuesday sale day. “A livestock auction market has a major economic impact on a rural community,” Harris pointed out.