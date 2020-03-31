World Pork Expo Cancelled For Second Straight Year
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of this year’s World Pork Expo in Des Moines. The National Pork Producers Council’s board of directors made the decision to call off the annual gathering set for June 9th-11th on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Last year’s event was also cancelled because of health concerns, as the African Swine Fever outbreak was still causing massive herd losses across China and eastern Asia. The NPPC has set next year’s expo for June 9th-11th, 2021. The World Pork Expo normally attracts more than 20,000 industry professionals to showcase innovations, introduce new products and participate in training and educational programs.