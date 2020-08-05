World Series of BBQ Canceled
A sad announcement for barbecue lovers across the Great Plains.
The American Royal will not hold this year’s World Series of Barbecue because it could not find a way to make the event safe during the coronavirus pandemic, the organization has announced.
Glen Alan Phillips, president and CEO of the American Royal Association, said it was painful to cancel the barbecue contest for the first time since it began, The Kansas City Star reported.
The barbecue, which draws competitors from more than 30 states and several countries, was scheduled for September 17-20 at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.
“It gets really challenging to have a large public component to your event, which then leads to major financial revenue issues with not being able to sell tickets,” Phillips said.
The organization also canceled this year’s Pro Rodeo, which was scheduled for September 25-26.
Phillips said most equine shows and the livestock show will be held this year.