Worsening drought conditions in parts of US stressing crops

by on July 27, 2017 at 12:01 PM (2 hours ago)

Drought conditions are getting worse in several states, and extreme heat and weeks with little rain have begun to stress corn, soybeans, wheat and livestock in some areas.

The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln says nearly 11 percent of the continental United States is in moderate drought or worse.

The most severe drought area is centered on portions of Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The United States Department of Agriculture has designated several counties in those states as areas of natural disaster, paving the way for emergency loans for producers.

Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas also are seeing stressed crops and farm animals.

About half of U.S. spring wheat, 15 percent of corn and 14 percent of soybeans are in drought.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.