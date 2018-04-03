Writing Constitutional language challenging, but school finance worth looking at, says KU professor

As the House Judiciary committee wrestles with what, if anything, to do about a Constitutional amendment to change Article VI of the Kansas Constitution, it’s worth noting that writing such language takes some work.

“It is a challenging task,” said Lumen “Lou” Mulligan, Director of the Shook, Hardy & Bacon Center for Excellence in Advocacy at the University of Kansas and a Constitutional Law expert who has testified previously before Kansas legislative committees on such issues. “Although the Kansas Constitution is more readily amended than the federal Constitution, it’s still a hard chore to amend it. It takes a two-thirds vote of both the Kansas House and the Kansas

Senate, plus the people of the state of Kansas, on a general ballot, have to give it a majority vote. A Constitutional provision should be drafted to speak for a long time and to speak in the broad and in the general, not to any one particular thing.”

Ultimately, Constitutional provisions are designed as a last resort to go to when all other tactics are not successful. In the case of the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the bounds of its legality are litigated virtually every day at the state and federal levels.

“The question really then becomes for the members of the Legislature and then for the people of the state of Kansas,

do they want that same type of judicial backstop protection for financing the schools or do they want to put it exclusively in the hands of the Legislature?,” Mulligan said. “There are strong arguments on either side.”

Even though Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt made it clear in his testimony Monday that he does not see an amendment as a solution to the current school finance case, Mulligan still believes it is worth discussion.

“A Constitution is really to be drafted for a longer period of time than just the issue right in front of our face right now,” said Mulligan. “If you are one who believes that we really ought not to have the courts involved in school finance in any way, then I think that you would be incentivized to continue this process regardless of what happened in this particular litigation, because it would remove the judiciary for the ongoing future from these sorts of discussions. On the flip side, if you were someone who thinks that, you know, I really, it’s important to me to have the judiciary there as sort of a

backstop on school financing to make sure that the Legislature funds it at a certain level. It matters beyond the particular case right now, because you would want that guarantee going forward.”

It remains to be seen if any language even makes it out of committee, let alone any further in the process.