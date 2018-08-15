Wrong way accident kills one in KC metro

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 435 died when his truck collided with a semi-trailer truck.

The patrol says the Ford truck was going north in the southbound lanes early Wednesday near Lenexa when it collided nearly head on with the tractor-trailer.

The Ford was torn in two by the force of the collision and the driver was killed. The driver’s name was not released.

The patrol says lanes of Interstate 435 were closed for nearly seven hours after the collision but have now reopened.