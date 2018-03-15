WIBW News Now!

Wrong-way crash kills one, injures five others

by on March 15, 2018 at 5:54 AM (16 mins ago)

A teenager got on the interstate going the wrong way in Franklin County Wednesday night and caused a crash that killed one person and injured five others.

According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, 16-year-old Curtrail J. Hudson of Kansas City, Kansas was northbound in the southbound lanes of I-35 just before 11 p.m. last night when the 2003 Chevy Suburban he was driving struck a 2018 Chevy Impala driven by 20-year-old Charisma A. Shirley of Kansas City, Missouri head-on. 32-year-old Tyra L. Cooper of Independence, Missouri was a passenger in the Suburban and died in the crash. Hudson, Shirley and three other passengers were taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

The occupants of the Suburban were not wearing seat belts, according to the report.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.