Wrongly-Imprisoned Man Sues

A Kansas man who served 23 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit is seeking $93 million in damages from the county where he was convicted and a former detective he says framed him.
Lamonte McIntyre, 45, and his mother allege in a lawsuit that the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is responsible for the actions of former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski and other officers involved in his prosecution.
The Unified Government wants to have the trial moved to Wichita because of extensive publicity in the Kansas City area, KCUR reported.
McIntyre’s mom is also seeking $30 million.
She and her son allege that Golubski coerced her into sex and then framed McIntyre for a double homicide in 1994 because she rejected the detective’s later sexual advances.
They also allege Golubski abused Black women for years, and many officers were aware of his conduct.
Golubski denies the allegations.