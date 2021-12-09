WSU Names New Coach, But Not To Athletic Dept

Wichita State University has named a new coach – but the new coach isn’t under the Department of Athletics.
The College of Applied Studies at Wichita State announced that Travis Yang has been hired as the new director of varsity e-sports.
Yang takes charge of a successful program in its third year of competition.
He will oversee recruiting, coaching, and team development while implementing strategic goals, fundraising, and overseeing the development of student athletes.
The new opportunity serves as a homecoming for Yang.
He was raised in Wichita, and his father taught geology at Wichita State.
Shocker e-sports offers competitive teams that are officially sanctioned as a varsity activity for undergraduate- and graduate-level students.
Yang serves on the board of directors for the National Association of Collegiate E-sports.