WSU Political Scientist doesn’t believe Graham-Cassidy is a wise move

A Wichita State political scientist is dubious about the consequences of the Graham-Cassidy healthcare plan for Kansas.

“It would reallocate Medicaid dollars away from states that have expanded Medicaid and to states that did not, moving money, for example, from Kentucky to Kansas,” said WSU’s Neal Allen. “In the long term, also, it would lead to massive declines in Medicaid spending in general. Medicaid currently is a program where money goes to states to administer. They get federal money and then put in some of their own. The money is determined by people meeting criteria to have an entitlement. For example, if someone needs nursing home care and they don’t have any assets because they spent them all paying for the nursing home, Medicaid kicks in.”

The new distribution would be different.

“Under Graham-Cassidy, instead, the money would be allocated based on state population and its growth would be capped,” said Allen. “In the long term, you’d have about 25 percent less money spent in Medicaid.”

Allen is not confident that states like Kansas can handle the new allocation better than the federal government is handling the current one.

“The only way this makes sense is if you think states can come up with a way to serve people much more efficiently and cheaper than they do currently in cooperation with the federal government,” said Allen. “I just don’t think that the record of states, especially the record of Kansas really backs that up.”

With that said, he believes that Kansas current Senators have the state’s best interests at heart as they prepare for this pivotal vote.

“Moran and Roberts have differed a bit on health care,” said Allen. “Roberts seems to value a bit more, cutting costs. Moran seems to value a bit more, maintaining services for Kansans, particularly those in rural Kansas. We’ve got to remember that rural Kansas, like rural America in general, is heavily dependent on certain funding streams from the federal government.”

Allen cited farm subsidies and Medicaid as two areas where Kansas needs federal money.

“If we cut long-term Medicaid, it is going to devastate lots of Kansas communities, particularly rural areas. You have plenty of Kansas counties where a good chunk of their population is in a nursing home. That’s a big employer. The majority of Medicaid spending in some states is actually on nursing homes. In the long-term, if you believe that Moran and Roberts are looking out for the interests of Kansans, there are strong interests to vote against this bill.”

Graham-Cassidy will likely be voted on next week.