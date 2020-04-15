      Weather Alert

WSU seeks to raze Cessna Stadium, build smaller version

Apr 15, 2020 @ 2:28pm

Wichita State University is seeking to tear down its 74-year-old Cessna Stadium and replace it with a new smaller, multi-purpose stadium.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the university has asked the Kansas Board of Regents to allow it to raze the 30,000-seat stadium.

Cessna is currently home to the Wichita State track and field team and is also home of the nation’s largest high school track and field meet.

The proposal leaves in limbo what would happen to the Kansas high school state track and field meet, which has hosted around 3,500 athletes for all six championship meets for boys and girls for the last four decades.

