WSU student newspaper at risk of funding cuts

by on February 28, 2018 at 12:44 PM (5 hours ago)

The editor of the student newspaper at Wichita State University fears that it’s funding is at risk of being cut in half next year because of aggressive coverage.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a student fees committee recommended slashing The Sunflower’s budget Friday from $105,000 to $55,000. The paper’s editor-in-chief, Chance Swaim, says that if an “actual student newspaper” is wanted, this funding model would “destroy that, which I think is intentional.”

The Student Senate will consider the proposal at a meeting Wednesday. The Student Government Association recommends student fee allocations to the university’s president, who then presents a proposed budget to the Kansas Board of Regents for approval.

Student body president Paige Hungate says the proposed cut “has nothing to do with coverage, nothing to do with content.”

