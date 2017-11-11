WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


46°F
Overcast
Feels Like 43°
Winds ESE 6 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Fog50°
41°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy52°
30°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy51°
44°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of Rain57°
46°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy58°
35°

Wyandotte County DA looking into wrongful convictions

by on November 11, 2017 at 3:00 PM (3 hours ago)

A Kansas prosecutor has asked for help in investigating a retired white police detective accused of preying on black women for sex over decades and pursuing the wrongful murder conviction of the son of one of the women.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said Wednesday that he is also establishing early next year a conviction integrity unit within his office to identify false convictions.

Dupree is the first black elected district attorney in Kansas.

He requested assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the bureau says “discussions are currently occurring on how best to proceed.”

Dupree shocked those attending an Oct. 13 hearing in saying there had been “manifest injustice” in the conviction of Lamonte McIntyre for a 1994 double murder when he was a teenager.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.