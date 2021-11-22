Wyandotte County Extends Mask Mandate

Most residents of Wyandotte County will be required to continue wearing masks at indoor public places until at least early next year.
The commissioners of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas voted six to three to extend its COVID-19 public health order for those over the age of 5, regardless of their vaccination status, through at least January 6th of next year.
Individuals age five and older must wear masks over the nose and mouth in public areas, while waiting or using public transportation, and in most indoor businesses.
The order does not include Bonner Springs, Edwardsville, or school districts in the county.
Health officials noted that as of late last week, only 45.6% of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated.
The vote came as surrounding counties have relaxed or ended their mask mandates.
Jackson, Clay, and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson County in Kansas have ended public COVID-19 orders.