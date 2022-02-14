Wyandotte County Votes for Local ID’s, Pulling Back From ICE

Wyandotte County will begin offering municipal photo IDs to immigrants and other residents and change how local government resources are used for enforcing federal law.
The Unified Government of Wyandotte County board voted 6-4 to offer the IDs under what was dubbed the “Safe and Welcoming Wyandotte Act,” KCUR reported.
The measure will allow people without ready access to state-issued photo IDs like driver’s licenses to get a local photo ID.
It also prevents resources from the Unified Government being used to enforce federal immigration law.
Cross Border Network President Judy Ancel said the ordinance will improve trust between Wyandotte’s immigrant community and police because it blocks officers from cooperating or reporting to Immigration and Customs Enforcement unless there is a public safety emergency or they have a warrant signed by a judge.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt criticized the ordinance, saying it was possible to “welcome immigrants without ordering police to ignore the law.”