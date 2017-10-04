WIBW News Now!

Yahoo triples the impact of its 2013 breach – to 3B accounts

by on October 4, 2017 at 12:30 PM (6 hours ago)

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users, not the 1 billion it revealed late last year.

The company announced Tuesday that it’s providing notice to additional user accounts affected by the August 2013 data theft.

The breach was previously disclosed by the company in December.

Following its acquisition by Verizon in June, Yahoo says, it obtained new intelligence while investigating the breach with help from outside forensic experts. 

An email sent to Yahoo users included a statement detailing the personal information involved in the breach. 

The stolen user account information may have included names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, hashed passwords (using MD5) and, in some cases, encrypted or unencrypted security questions and answers. Not all of these data elements may have been present for your account. The investigation indicates that the information that was stolen did not include passwords in clear text, payment card data, or bank account information. Payment card data and bank account information are not stored in the system we believe was affected.

Yahoo security officials recommend users change passwords, security questions and answers for any other accounts on which the same or similar information was used for their Yahoo account.

Users should also review their accounts for suspicious activity, avoid clicking links or downloading attachments from suspicious emails and be cautious of any unsolicited communications asking for personal information. 

